New Kentucky driver's licenses coming in March

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky says it will begin issuing new driver's licenses in March.

Kentucky drivers can choose between two options. One is a standard driver's license. The other is a "voluntary travel ID" that complies with new federal travel rules.

Kentucky drivers must choose between the two options. They cannot have both. Beginning in October 2020, only people with a voluntary travel ID will be allowed to board domestic flights. Anyone who does not have a voluntary travel ID will have to show other forms of identification to board domestic flights, such as a passport.

The new licenses will be available on a county-by-county basis beginning in March. State officials have posted the rollout schedule to the website drive.ky.com .

