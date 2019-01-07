5 former jail deputies plead not guilty in inmate's death

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - Five former Kentucky jail deputies have pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an inmate's death.

The Independent reports Zachary Messer of Ashland, Brad Roberts of Westwood, Colton Griffith of Flatwoods, Jeremy Mattox of Grayson and Alicia Beller of Putnam, West Virginia, appeared in court Friday for arraignment.

Court records show Messer, Griffith and Roberts are charged with manslaughter while Beller and Mattox are charged with complicity to commit manslaughter. The charges stem from the Nov. 29 death of 40-year-old Michael L. Moore, an inmate at the Boyd County Detention Center.

Kentucky State Police said they found Moore deceased in the jail's restraint chair. Police said Moore was intoxicated and that five jail deputies intentionally abused him or knowingly permitted his abuse and that the mistreatment caused Moore's death.

Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.