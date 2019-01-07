Fleeing driver faces new charges in a deadly shootout

STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) - New murder charges have been filed against a fleeing motorist whose passenger was involved in a deadly shootout with a southwest Missouri sheriff's deputy.

Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Brown, of El Dorado Springs, was charged Friday with second-degree murder counts.

Authorities say Brown sped off in November 2014 when Cedar County Deputy Matthew Chism tried to stop him for a traffic violation. Chism chased the vehicle through El Dorado Springs, where 28-year-old William Collins jumped out as the car drove away. Chism and Collins fought before exchanging gunfire that killed both of them.

Charging documents say Brown knew there was a semi-automatic pistol inside the vehicle while fleeing. Brown previously was found guilty of second-degree murder, but the conviction was overturned in 2016. He's imprisoned for drug distribution and evidence tampering.

