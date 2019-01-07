House Call: Pain management without drugs or surgery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

House Call: Pain management without drugs or surgery

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- We're talking about pain in today's House Call segment. Many of us experience it and rely on pain killers or surgery to fix the problem.
But there are other options. 

Subrat Bahinipati is a physical therapist at Synergy Therapeutic Group. He uses a laser to help treat pain. Bahinipati says there are no side effects associated with the treatment. 

You can test it out between now and Jan. 16. Call or text (618) 243-7834 for more details.

