Police shoot, wound suspect outside Kansas City church - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police shoot, wound suspect outside Kansas City church

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say an officer has shot and wounded a carjacking suspect after he grabbed for another officer's gun outside a Kansas City church while services were happening inside.

The Kansas City Star reports that the suspect is hospitalized in stable condition and expected to survive the Sunday morning shooting.

Police Officer Darin Snapp says a security officer at the Midtown Baptist Temple began chasing the suspect after he tried to carjack two people. One of the intended victims told church security that the suspect told her he had a gun and tried to get her out of her vehicle.

Snapp says that when police tried to arrest the suspect outside the nearby Redeemer Fellowship church, the suspect grabbed for an officer's gun and was shot. No officers were hurt.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.