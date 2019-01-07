Restaurant Report Card: January 7, 2019

WSIL -- The way restaurants in our region are inspected have changed in the New Year, but we still have reports from December to share with you. Here's a closer look at what was found in this week's Restaurant Report Card.

Bandana's Barbecue in Mt. Vernon got an 88. The Jefferson County inspector found one critical violation. It was a five point deduction because there were several unlabeled spray bottles with cleaning chemicals. All bottles with toxic materials must be labeled according to the health department. The face plate of the ice machine and the microwave each had an accumulation of debris. That was a two point loss. Wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizer solution when not in use, the inspector found one on the counter at the time of the check and there was a hole in the wall at the prep line. Both of those violations were a one point deduction each.

Fat Bottom Betty's in Carbondale got a 93. The Jackson County inspector found four violations. One was deemed critical. Four points were lost because firewood was blocking a hand sink in the kitchen. Cooked pasta needed to be labeled with the prep date and mold was found in the insulation of the beer lines and walk in cooler.



Parker's Drive In in Paducah got a 97. The McCracken County inspector noted a couple cleaning issues during December's check.