Teen airlifted after crash in Saline County

ELDORADO, Ill. -- Three teenagers were injured in a two-car crash around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Authorities say a car exited the Eldorado McDonald's in an attempt to cross lanes on Highway 142. A southbound truck was unable to avoid the car, causing a collision.

One teenage passenger was airlifted to an Evansville hospital, and another was taken by ambulance.

The third passenger and the driver of the truck were treated at the scene.

Eldorado police say the teenage driver of the car could be charged with failure to yield to right-of-way.

