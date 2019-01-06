Teen airlifted after crash in Saline County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teen airlifted after crash in Saline County

Posted: Updated:

ELDORADO, Ill. -- Three teenagers were injured in a two-car crash around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Authorities say a car exited the Eldorado McDonald's in an attempt to cross lanes on Highway 142. A southbound truck was unable to avoid the car, causing a collision.

One teenage passenger was airlifted to an Evansville hospital, and another was taken by ambulance. 

The third passenger and the driver of the truck were treated at the scene.

Eldorado police say the teenage driver of the car could be charged with failure to yield to right-of-way.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.