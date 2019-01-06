Harrisburg man killed in semi vs. tractor crash

UPDATED: January 7, 2019 3:45 p.m. -- On Monday, Illinois State Police said this accident serves as a reminder to give your full attention to driving.

"We need to make sure that we are focusing on driving while we are driving and try to limit all the distractions inside the vehicle," said Sgt. Mark Zimmerman with District 19.

The semi truck driver was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, but since Boles died in the crash, he could be facing additional charges.

Police say more charges will be determined once a crash reconstruction expert completes an investigation and the Saline County State's Attorney reviews the report.

UPDATED: January 6, 2019 10:35 p.m. -- Illinois State Police say Raymond Boles of Harrisburg died from injuries he sustained in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY: SALINE CO., Ill. -- The driver of a 1960 Massey Ferguson tractor was airlifted Sunday afternoon after the tractor was rear-ended by a semi truck.

Illinois State Police say the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. at US 45 at Muddy Road between Harrisburg and Muddy. Both lanes of Route 45 were closed. It reopened, at 10:00 p.m.

Police say the driver of the tractor, 60 year-old Raymond Boles of Harrisburg, was headed southbound on Route 45 at a slow rate. A semi truck, driven by Kevin Voelker of Omaha, Illinois, was also headed southbound, but at a higher rate of speed. Voelker claimed he was distracted when he dropped an e-cigarette device in his cab.

Voelker's truck struck the tractor, overturning it.

Boles was injured and taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

The driver has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid crash.