Harrisburg man injured in semi vs. tractor crash

SALINE CO., Ill. -- The driver of a 1960 Massey Ferguson tractor was airlifted Sunday afternoon after the tractor was rear-ended by a semi truck.

Illinois State Police say the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. at US 45 at Muddy Road between Harrisburg and Muddy. Both lanes of Route 45 were closed. As of 7:45 p.m., both lanes remained closed to all traffic.

Police say the driver of the tractor, 60 year-old Raymond Bowles of Harrisburg, was headed southbound on Route 45 at a slow rate. A semi truck, driven by Kevin Voelker of Omaha, Illinois, was also headed southbound, but at a higher rate of speed. Voelker claimed he was distracted when he dropped an e-cigarette device in his cab.

Voelker's truck struck the tractor, overturning it.

Bowles was injured and taken by helicopter to an area hospital.

The driver has been charged with failing to reduce speed to avoid crash.