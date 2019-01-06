Michigan family of 5 killed in wrong-way crash in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Michigan family of 5 killed in wrong-way crash in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities in Kentucky say five family members from Michigan headed home from vacation were among six people killed in a wrong-way accident on Interstate 75.

Lexington police said in a statement that a southbound pickup truck being driven in the northbound lanes struck the family's sport utility vehicle at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. The statement says the SUV caught fire. All five occupants died, along with the pickup's driver.

The Fayette County coroner's office says the family from Northville, Michigan, was returning from a vacation in Florida.

A coroner's statement identified them as 42-year-old Issam Abbas, 38-year-old Rima Abbas, 14-year-old Ali Abbas, 13-year-old Isabella Abbas, and 7-year-old Giselle Abbas.

The pickup's driver was identified as 41-year-old Joey Lee Bailey of Georgetown.

The crash remains under investigation.

