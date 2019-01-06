Hamilton County Coal confirms death of miner - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Hamilton County Coal confirms death of miner

Posted:

HAMILTON CO., Ill. -- Officials with Hamilton County Coal say a tragic accident caused the death of a miner in Mine #1 near Dahlgren.

Coworkers discovered the man pinned between an underground air lock door and a coal rib around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. 
    
Employees tried to resuscitate him, but at 4:45 a.m. he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

