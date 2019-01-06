New Hampshire students to get nearly $5 million debt relief - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

New Hampshire students to get nearly $5 million debt relief

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire students who attended certain for-profit schools and online courses will get nearly $5 million in debt relief.

The Office of the Attorney General announced that New Hampshire is among 47 states included in the settlement involving Illinois-based Career Education Corp. CEC, a for-profit education company that operated schools nationwide, is required under the settlement to reform its recruiting and enrollment practices and to forgo collecting about $493.7 million in debts owed by 179,529 students nationally.

In New Hampshire, the company won't collect $4.6 million from 1,572 students. CEC has also agreed to pay $5 million to the states and New Hampshire will get $50,000.

State attorneys general alleged that CEC engaged in unfair and deceptive practices, including misleading prospective students about actual costs, program offerings and accurate job placement rates.

