New Hampshire students to get nearly $5 million debt relief

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire students who attended certain for-profit schools and online courses will get nearly $5 million in debt relief.

The Office of the Attorney General announced that New Hampshire is among 47 states included in the settlement involving Illinois-based Career Education Corp. CEC, a for-profit education company that operated schools nationwide, is required under the settlement to reform its recruiting and enrollment practices and to forgo collecting about $493.7 million in debts owed by 179,529 students nationally.

In New Hampshire, the company won't collect $4.6 million from 1,572 students. CEC has also agreed to pay $5 million to the states and New Hampshire will get $50,000.

State attorneys general alleged that CEC engaged in unfair and deceptive practices, including misleading prospective students about actual costs, program offerings and accurate job placement rates.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.