Newspaper: Pedophile got second chances at Chicago schools

CHICAGO (AP) - A newspaper investigation has found that a serial pedophile who admitted to sexually abusing hundreds of children in Illinois and Indiana from the 1960s through the 1980s received second chances when sexual assault allegations arose against him.

The Chicago Tribune review of public records and personnel files found that Chicago Public Schools hired Thomas Hacker in 1970 just three months after he was convicted for sexually molesting a 14-year-old boy in Indiana. There's no indication that school officials were aware of Hacker's conviction.

While Hacker was convicted multiple times on abuse allegations while he was a teacher, the newspaper found no evidence of CPS learning of the incidents or taking action.

CPS says it has since taken steps to improve its response to abuse allegations.

Hacker died in June at age 81 at an Illinois state prison.

