Search teams in Kentucky recover body of missing woman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Search teams in Kentucky recover body of missing woman

Posted: Updated:

GAMALIEL, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say search teams in Kentucky have found the body of a 19-year-old woman who had been missing since her car was swept off a flooded bridge on New Year's Eve.

Kentucky State Police say the body of Leah Carter of Gamaliel was recovered Saturday on a river bank, about five miles from where her car was swept away in Monroe County in southern Kentucky.

Police say her body was found by civilian volunteers searching the area of East Fork Creek and Barren River.

Police have said authorities received a 911 call on New Year's Eve from Carter, who said she had tried to cross the flooded bridge when her vehicle stalled and was being swept away. Her vehicle was found unoccupied the next day, downstream from where she tried to cross the bridge.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.