Search teams in Kentucky recover body of missing woman

GAMALIEL, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say search teams in Kentucky have found the body of a 19-year-old woman who had been missing since her car was swept off a flooded bridge on New Year's Eve.

Kentucky State Police say the body of Leah Carter of Gamaliel was recovered Saturday on a river bank, about five miles from where her car was swept away in Monroe County in southern Kentucky.

Police say her body was found by civilian volunteers searching the area of East Fork Creek and Barren River.

Police have said authorities received a 911 call on New Year's Eve from Carter, who said she had tried to cross the flooded bridge when her vehicle stalled and was being swept away. Her vehicle was found unoccupied the next day, downstream from where she tried to cross the bridge.

