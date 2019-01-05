City of Carbondale helps with New Year's resolutions

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The City of Carbondale is trying to help you with your New Year's resolution of becoming healthier, losing weight, or getting fit.
VIENNA, Ill. -- A former Johnson County sheriff's deputy appears in court for the first time Friday on reckless homicide charges.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Soon, you may no longer need to stop at the liquor store. If you live in Carbondale, you could get those adult beverages delivered to your home and it can all be done with the touch of a button.
WSIL -- A man has sued President Donald Trump over his plans to ban bump stocks.
KARNAK, Ill. -- Managers at Wilson Liquor Store in Karnak are still wondering why a frequent customer set off a bomb outside their store Thursday night.
AVA -- Christmas and New Year's Day are over. Now people are looking forward to Valentine's Day.
(HealthDay News) -- Despite being slashed by half in recent months, the price tag for advanced cholesterol-fighting drugs is still too high to make them cost-effective, a new analysis has concluded.
KARNAK, Ill. -- People in Karnak received quite a shakeup Thursday night when a men set off what a store owner believes was a bomb outside a liquor store.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill -- The Johnston City Council decided Thursday night who would become the city's newest mayor.
WSIL -- Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan buys ad time across the state, months after the midterm election ended.
