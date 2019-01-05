City of Carbondale helps with New Year's resolutions

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The City of Carbondale is trying to help you with your New Year's resolution of becoming healthier.

Saturday was the first Fresh Fitness class and Winter Farmer's Market of 2019 at Carbondale Community High School.

Fresh Fitness is a 13-week program of fitness classes being put on by Southern Illinois University fitness instructors, like Savanna Ashbaugh, who is the fitness coordinator at SIU.

"There's so much strain right now on people being fit rather than being active, so that's what this class is all about," Ashbaugh said.

This is the second year Fresh Fitness is being held at the high school. It's a program that goes through the last Saturday in March.

Public Relations Officer for the City of Carbondale Amy Fox says this type of program is open to everyone.

"We take all sorts of abilities," Fox said. "We have different modifications, so if you have never worked out before, there is a modification here for you. If you're an all-star athlete, there's a modification here for you also.'

Besides working out, you can also enjoy the farmer's market before, after and during the class.

"Eating healthy and working out go hand in hand," Fox said.

Fox says this is a great way to keep yourself healthy while enjoying locally grown ingredients.

"If your New Year's Resolution was to get fit and stay healthy, we can help with that," Ashbaugh said. "I can't guarantee that you'll lose weight, but I can guarantee you'll get a good workout that keeps your body healthy."

SIU Student Recreation Center instructors will teach a variety of cardio and strength training classes throughout the program.

The Fresh Fitness class is held every Saturday from 10-11 a.m. until March 30th.

You should bring a water bottle, towel, and/or yoga mat. A cash donation of $5 is suggested.

The Carbondale Community Winter Farmer's Market starts at 9 a.m. and goes until noon.