Overheated e-cigarette battery causes small fire on flight - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Overheated e-cigarette battery causes small fire on flight

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - American Airlines says a passenger's electronic cigarette caused a small fire on a flight from Las Vegas to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

American Airlines spokeswoman Leslie Scott says the e-cigarette's battery overheated shortly after Flight 168 landed Friday night. Scott says flight attendants stamped out the fire.

No one was injured. The 138 passengers and crew of six taxied to a gate.

Scott says the incident was reported to the Federal Aviation Administration, which tracks such events.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.