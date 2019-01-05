High-speed rail from St. Louis to Chicago faces more delays - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

High-speed rail from St. Louis to Chicago faces more delays

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Railway commuters traveling between St. Louis and Chicago have yet to see long-promised faster rail journeys, despite most of the Amtrak corridor's $1.95 billon upgrade concluding a year ago.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that delays in installing and testing GPS-related safety technology kept Amtrak trains from hitting high speeds of 90 mph during 2018, as the Illinois Department of Transportation originally projected.

Trains aren't allowed to travel faster than 79 mph on the route.

The Illinois agency now predicts speeds of 90 mph by the summer from Alton to south of Springfield. It says those speeds will be reached along much of the rest of the route by the end of the year.

The agency had previously said 110-mph speeds would be reached in 2019, but it's stopped offering predictions on when that will happen.

