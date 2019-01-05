Louisville lawmaker decides against run for governor - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Louisville lawmaker decides against run for governor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Democratic state lawmaker from Louisville says she has decided against making a run for Kentucky governor this year.

In a Facebook message Saturday, Rep. Attica Scott mentioned financial obstacles and her desire to spend time with her daughter, who soon will be headed to college. Scott says there are still "many barriers for working class folks and single moms" to run for higher office.

Scott had drawn interest from some progressives, and if she had entered the race she would have been seeking to become the state's first black governor.

Scott says she will withhold an endorsement until a gubernatorial candidate steps forward with a "clear agenda" to eliminate poverty and promote racial justice.

Democrats who have announced their intentions to run for governor are Andy Beshear, Rocky Adkins and Adam Edelen.

