Rauner OKs safety enforcement for underground gas tanks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rauner OKs safety enforcement for underground gas tanks

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Gov. Bruce Rauner has approved plans for enhanced safety at underground natural gas storage facilities.

The Republican signed legislation Friday which authorizes the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to implement federal regulations for minimum safety standards.

The Natural Resources Department and the Illinois Commerce Commission will work with the U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration to monitor tank safety.

Republican Sen. Chapin Rose of Mahomet (muh-HAH'-mit) sponsored the legislation. He says it protects the Mahomet Aquifer in east-central Illinois. It supplies drinking water for 500,000 Illinois residents.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.