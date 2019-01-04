Teacher charged with having sex with 14-year-old boy - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Teacher charged with having sex with 14-year-old boy

Posted: Updated:

BRAIDWOOD, Ill. (AP) - A Will County teacher has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy.

A not-guilty plea was entered Friday on behalf of Dayna Chidester, who was a teacher at Reed-Custer High School. The boy wasn't a student at the school.

The 50-year-old cried in court as the charges were read. She's accused of having sex with the boy over four months, at her home, in her car and at motels. Investigators say they exchanged nude photos and explicit text messages.

Chidester is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse and other crimes. Bond was set at $1 million.

Chidester's husband was in court but declined to comment. The Reed-Custer school district says Chidester resigned Wednesday while under investigation in a separate matter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.