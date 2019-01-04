Man sues President Trump over bump stock ban

WSIL -- A man has sued President Donald Trump over his plans to ban bump stocks.

The federal lawsuit, filed in the southern district of Illinois, calls the move unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday by an anonymous owner of bump stocks and it accused the president, the Justice Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives of taking away his lawfully-owned property.

The lawsuit also says if bump stocks are banned, then at least the people who already own them shouldn't be forced to give them up.

The person who filed the lawsuit chose to do so under the name "John Doe" because he could be implicated in a crime if he reveals he still has bump stocks after the ban takes effect.

President Trump asked the attorney general to look into banning bump stocks in February 2018.

A few weeks ago, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker put bump stocks in the same class as machine guns, something regulated by the National Firearms Act of 1934 and effectively banned in 1986.

Gun control advocates targeted bump stocks after a gunman used one during a shooting on the Las Vegas strip in October 2017, killing 59 people.