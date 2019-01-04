Carbondale closer to allowing liquor delivery

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Soon, you may no longer need to stop at the liquor store. If you live in Carbondale, you could adult beverages delivered to your home and it can all be done with the touch of a button.

The city's Liquor Advisory Board unanimously approved an amendment Thursday that would allow taxi cab companies and ride share companies like Uber, Lyft and carGO to deliver sealed containers.

City Attorney Jamie Snyder says several topics were up for discussion at the meeting including limiting the amount of alcohol per order, "They view it as if you limit the amounts, then that might encourage people who want to buy larger quantities to drink and drive."

Members also talked about what types of beverages could be ordered. "Limiting it to beer and wine only would limit the opportunities for the liquor stores because the only thing that they offer different than grocery stores is the hard alcohol," Snyder explains.

James Stapleton, carGo's Co-founder, explains users would order the alcohol off their app and would be required to put in their birth date. Participating liquor stores would then get the order ready and make a request for a specially trained carGo driver.

"It's similar to the training that servers or sellers would complete in a retail store or restaurant," Stapleton says.

The carGo driver would have to be 21 and would provide their license to the liquor store clerk.

Then upon delivery, the carGo driver could only give the order to the person who placed it. Their I-D would be checked and a picture of it would also be stored in the company's database.

Stapleton says the service has seen success in Cape Girardeau,"Instead of them drinking and driving, it's a much safety option for them to have it delivered."

The ordinance will likely be taken up as a discussion item by the City Council, before leaders take a vote.