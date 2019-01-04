Thayer says GOP urged Bevin not to call special session - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Thayer says GOP urged Bevin not to call special session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A top GOP leader in Kentucky is pushing back against Gov. Matt Bevin's comments that a special session of the legislature failed for a lack of legislative will.

Republican Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer told The Associated Press GOP leaders urged Bevin not to call them back to Frankfort one week before Christmas in an effort to pass a pension bill. That came after the state Supreme Court struck down a new pension law on procedural grounds.

Thayer said he supports Bevin, but the governor did not have an agreement with legislative leaders when he called them back into session.

Bevin called Thayer a friend and passionate legislator but said "his statement is simply not true." He said many legislators, including members of leadership, were in favor of the special session.

