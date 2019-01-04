New hearts forge new friendship for transplant recipients

By AMANDA SEITZ

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - A suburban Michigan woman and a South Side Chicago father have forged a new friendship at the University of Chicago Medicine after each received a new heart, kidney and liver within 30 hours of one another.

Daru Smith underwent surgery Dec. 19. Just eight minutes after the medical team finished replacing the 29-year-old man's liver, they got a call that organs were ready for Sarah McPharlin, who is also 29.

The two are staying on the same hospital floor, where medical staff said they have been sharing walks and high-fives while recovering from their marathon surgeries.

The University of Chicago Medicine team says no other hospital has performed that rare procedure on two patients within hours of one another.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.