Ramp to Interstate 80/94 reopens after lubricant spill

GARY, Ind. (AP) - A ramp to a northwestern Indiana freeway has reopened two days after being shut down after an industrial lubricant spill.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports the ramp from southbound Cline Avenue to eastbound Interstate 80/94 reopened Friday morning.

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the reopening after having initially estimated the cleanup of the animal fat-based substance could take a week. The spill came from a truck hauling the lubricant.

East Chicago-based National Industrial Maintenance performed the cleanup by blasting hot water onto the substance to loosen it from the pavement, then vacuuming it up. The company says the spill made the pavement slippery.

