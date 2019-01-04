Former suburban Chicago fire chief charged with felony theft - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Former suburban Chicago fire chief charged with felony theft

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) - A former suburban Chicago fire chief is accused of using city funds to pay for repairs to his wife's car.

David G. Griffin is charged with felony theft, official misconduct and forgery. He was released on his own recognizance on Dec. 29.

A criminal complaint alleges that while Griffin was Oak Forest's fire chief in December 2014, he billed the city for $3,623 in repairs to his wife's car and forged a document to indicate that those repairs were made to a city-owned car.

Oak Forest City Administrator Troy Ishler says in a statement that Griffin was placed on paid administrative leave after his arrest "pending an internal investigation."

Griffin resigned as fire chief in March 2016 amid an investigation into questionable purchase invoices. He was reassigned as a lieutenant.

