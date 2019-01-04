Unemployment rates in Ky. counties drop below 10 percent - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Unemployment rates in Ky. counties drop below 10 percent

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - None of Kentucky's 120 counties had an unemployment rate above 10 percent in November.

State officials say it is the first time since October 2000 that none of the state's counties had a double-digit unemployment rate.

Woodford County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.5 percent. Magoffin County had the state's highest unemployment rate at 9.9 percent.

Employment statistics can fluctuate wildly because of seasonal events. Kentucky's statewide unemployment rate is seasonally adjusted to account for those changes. But the county unemployment rates are not seasonally adjusted because the sample sizes are too small.

The unemployment rates are estimates designed to measure trends. The statistics do not include people who are unemployed and have not looked for a job in the past four weeks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.