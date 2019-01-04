SIT Service Dogs fundraiser - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

AVA -- Christmas and New Year's Day are over. Now people are looking forward to Valentine's Day.

This year SIT Service Dogs is teaming up with One Hot Cookie in Murphysboro for a fundraiser. The company is selling baskets for pick up and delivery. Those deliveries include a visit with a service dog for extra playtime. 

Learn more about the program and the fundraiser here.

