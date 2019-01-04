Man rescued after becoming trapped under ice in frozen lake - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man rescued after becoming trapped under ice in frozen lake

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have rescued a man after he became trapped under the ice at a suburban Kansas City apartment complex lake.

KMBC-TV reports that the 59-year-old man is in serious condition. He was rescued Thursday morning from the complex in Grandview. Emergency crews performed CPR at the scene.

Police say the man lives in the area. Witnesses told them the man was walking next to the water when he slipped and fell in.

