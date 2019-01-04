Soldier held in connection to woman who died at Army post - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Soldier held in connection to woman who died at Army post

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (AP) - A U.S. Army soldier has been taken into custody in connection to the death of a woman at the Fort Campbell post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

Maj. Martin Meiners told The Leaf-Chronicle on Thursday that charges are pending against the soldier. Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of those involved or describe the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.

Meiners says the woman was a civilian and died Dec. 18 in an "incident" at the post. He says the death is under investigation by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and that more details will be released when and if charges are filed.

