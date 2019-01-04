Trumps names ex-Illinois state senator Kenyan ambassador - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Trumps names ex-Illinois state senator Kenyan ambassador

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - President Donald Trump has tabbed former Illinois State Sen. Kyle McCarter as ambassador to Kenya.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the U.S. Senate approved the choice in a voice vote this week.

The Republican from Lebanon, Illinois, was one of 23 people confirmed to ambassador posts in the vote.

The 56-year-old McCarter and his wife, Victoria, have worked in Kenya for more than 30 years and co-founded Each 1 Feed 1 . The Tharaka Nithi-based charity helps abandoned, abused and orphaned children and provides education and medical care.

McCarter was elected to the Illinois Senate in 2008. He chose not to seek re-election last fall. He previously served on the St. Clair County Board.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.