Job Squad: January 4, 2019

WSIL -- If getting a job in the new year is on your list of resolutions, we can help.

MS Companies is hiring Picker/Packers for its Mt. Vernon location. The company works to close the gap between the manufacturing industry and the tech field.

These are full-time positions. The starting pay is $10.50 an hour and includes insurance and a benefits package. The ability to stand for at least eight hours and lift up to 20 pounds is required. MS Companies is located in 14 different states and is growing.

BFJ Interiors in West Frankfort is hiring a sales person. This is a full-time job. You can apply in person at the furniture store, which is located at 313 E. Main St, West Frankfort, IL 62896.



Dental Safari Company is hiring dental assistants. These are part-time and full-time positions around the region. The schedule is flexible. The company is also hiring hygienists. Both jobs require working well with children. The mobile dental corporation is based in Marion but travels around southern Illinois and serves kids up to 19 years of age. You can apply here.