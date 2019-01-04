Obama launches Asia-Pacific leadership program in Hawaii - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

HONOLULU (AP) - The Obama Foundation is launching an Asia-Pacific leadership program with a series of workshops in Hawaii for 22 emerging leaders.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports 22 people from 16 countries and territories were selected for the conference being held on the campus of the University of Hawaii at Manoa this week.

The workshops follow a pledge by President Barack Obama in 2015 to ensure Hawaii plays a role in his post-presidency work after Chicago instead of Honolulu was selected to host his presidential library and center.

The Obama Foundation launched a leadership program in Africa last year that brought 200 leaders together for an ongoing training initiative.

The conference in Hawaii plans to develop a similar program.

Obama will deliver remarks during a private event to conclude the conference Sunday.

