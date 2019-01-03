Store owner says customer set off bomb outside her store

KARNAK, Ill. -- People in Karnak received quite a shakeup Thursday night when a men set off what a business owner believes was a bomb outside of her liquor store.

The owner of Wilson's Liquor Store tells News 3 it happened just before 8 p.m. when a customer walked into the store with what she believes was a homemade bomb.

Manager Dawn Vanderpool says the customer then walked out of the store and set off the bomb.

Vanderpool says the explosion shook the building and set off the alarm, but no one was hurt.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene and locked down the store.

The deputies have not released the customer's identity at this time, but Vanderpool says he was arrested.