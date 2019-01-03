Postage rates going up

WSIL -- You may want to head to the post office in the morning, if you mail letters. The cost of the forever stamp is going up by 5 cents later this month.

Starting January 27, Forever stamp prices will increase from 50 cents each to 55 cents each. That is the biggest price jump since 1991. As the name implies, forever stamps last forever, so you can buy them now and still use them once the rate increases.

The price hike is to offset losses from 2018. The post office had its worst year yet, resulting in about $4 billion in operating losses.

Prices to send letters and packages by"Priority" and "Priority Express" are also going up. You can click here to see the proposed changes.