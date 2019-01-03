Quadrantid meteor shower to peak, but viewing poor in our area

WSIL -- You may want to head to the post office in the morning, if you mail letters.
WSIL -- You may see posts about the Quadrantid meteor shower that is set to peak tonight, but unfortunately the viewing will not be optimal in our area.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery in Carbondale.
CAPE GIRARDEAU CO., Mo. -- A Missouri man accused of killing a baby has taken a plea deal and will be sentenced next month.
WSIL -- Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump can't persuade her to give him money to fund his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.
MARION, Ill. -- Two separate electoral boards listened to testimony, examined evidence and decided on Wednesday if Ball and Powell met the requirements to run for office.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- If you have made a New Year's Resolution to get in shape, you may want to head to Carbondale Community High School this weekend.
WSIL -- If you feel like you've been running over more potholes recently, you may be right.
WSIL -- A Southern Illinois native has influenced the deepest probe into space the world has ever seen.
THEBES, Ill. -- Built in the 1840s, Thebes historic courthouse, once visited by Abraham Lincoln, is in the process of being renovated.
