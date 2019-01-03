Quadrantid meteor shower to peak, but viewing poor in our area - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Quadrantid meteor shower to peak, but viewing poor in our area

Posted: Updated:
Composite image of Quadrantid meteor shower by Glenn Wester, Smithtown, N.Y. Composite image of Quadrantid meteor shower by Glenn Wester, Smithtown, N.Y.

WSIL -- You may see posts about the Quadrantid meteor shower that is set to peak tonight, but unfortunately the viewing will not be optimal in our area.

Viewers can expect to see anywhere from 80 to 200 meteors per hour tonight (according to NASA) in areas where the viewing is optimal. 

But according to accuweather.com, southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and Kentucky are all expected to have poor viewing conditions. You can click here to view a map of the U.S. showing good viewing areas.

The Quadrantids are known for bright, colorful fireball meteors due to the large particles of an asteroid interacting with our atmosphere.

For more information on the event, click here.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.