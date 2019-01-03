Quadrantid meteor shower to peak, but viewing poor in our area

WSIL -- You may see posts about the Quadrantid meteor shower that is set to peak tonight, but unfortunately the viewing will not be optimal in our area.

Viewers can expect to see anywhere from 80 to 200 meteors per hour tonight (according to NASA) in areas where the viewing is optimal.

But according to accuweather.com, southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, and Kentucky are all expected to have poor viewing conditions. You can click here to view a map of the U.S. showing good viewing areas.

The Quadrantids are known for bright, colorful fireball meteors due to the large particles of an asteroid interacting with our atmosphere.

For more information on the event, click here.

