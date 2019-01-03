Man pleads, sentenced in 3-year-old Missouri girl's death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man pleads, sentenced in 3-year-old Missouri girl's death

CARTHAGE, Mo. (AP) - A 23-year-old southwest Missouri man pleaded guilty in the death of his former girlfriend's young daughter in a deal that included a 22-year prison sentence.

Jalen Deshawn Vaden pleaded guilty Thursday to child abuse resulting in death in the 2017 death of 3-year-old Jayda Kyle, of Carl Junction. In exchange, a second-degree murder charge was dropped.

The Joplin Globe reports a probable cause affidavit says Vaden told investigators he became angry with Jayda in November 2017 when she wouldn't put on pajamas he told her to wear.

Prosecuting Attorney Theresa Kenney said in December that Vaden confessed to repeatedly throwing Jayda down, causing injuries that led to the girl's death.

