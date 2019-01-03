2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two men are dead and a third is hospitalized after a shooting in St. Louis.

Police were called to the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood in north St. Louis around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the third man was conscious and breathing when he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police have not disclosed any further information, including the names of the victims.

