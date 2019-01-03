Carbondale delivery driver robbed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale delivery driver robbed

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police are looking for two suspects after an armed robbery in Carbondale.

Police say the suspects stole cash, food, and a other items from a pizza delivery driver.

It happened Wednesday around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Mill Street.

Both suspects are males. One appeared to be in his 40s. The other in his teens.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Carbondale Police.
 

