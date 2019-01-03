Suspect who shot baby takes plea deal - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect who shot baby takes plea deal

CAPE GIRARDEAU CO., Mo. -- A Missouri man accused of killing a baby has taken a plea deal and will be sentenced next month.

Isaac Egbuka originally faced a murder charge for shooting a one year old in the head in March 2018.

Investigators say he was intoxicated at the time and shot the child during an argument with his sister.

Online court records show Egbuka agreed to plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

He's set to learn his sentence on February 4.
 

