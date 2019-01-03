Mom indicted in drowning death of 4-year-old son

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted a Kentucky mother on a manslaughter charge in the death of her 4-year-old son.

The Daily News reports 41-year-old Leanna Cantrell of Morgantown was indicted Dec. 26 and arrested the next day in the death of Clark Cantrell. The indictment accuses the woman of wantonly causing her son's drowning death on May 1 by leaving the child unsupervised.

Court records do not list an attorney for Cantrell. She is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Butler Circuit Court.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com

