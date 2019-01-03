Local analysis of the government shutdown

WSIL -- Democratic House leader Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump can't persuade her to give him money to fund his promised U.S.-Mexico border wall. Pelosi says the partial government shutdown stemming from the President's demand for funding for the wall has nothing to do with Democrats.

Pelosi said in an interview that aired Thursday on NBC's "Today" show that Democrats want the government to reopen but she's unwilling to fund President Trump's wall and "There is no amount of persuasion he can use."

For analysis on the situation, we had Matt Lees, who is a government professor at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg, on the show. Click the video to hear more from him.