Columbia police investigate lieutenant's social media posts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Columbia police are investigating a lieutenant's social media posts, including one stating there would be less gang violence had the South won the Civil War.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that Brian Tate investigated alleged misconduct while working as an internal affairs supervisor from 2015 until last September, when he was promoted to lieutenant in the patrol division. The Tribune sent city officials several screenshots of tweets from Tate's now-private personal account, including one shaming a poor family for living in a mobile home after it caught fire. Tate repeatedly identifies himself as a Columbia police officer in his feed.

Acting police chief Jill Schlude didn't answer whether Tate's post were inappropriate, but also said the department will investigate. Tate didn't respond to emailed questions from the Tribune.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.