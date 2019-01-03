Fatal stabbing is Kansas City's first homicide of 2019 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Fatal stabbing is Kansas City's first homicide of 2019

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the first homicide of 2019 in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV reports that a stabbing was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment. Officers say someone drove the victim to a hospital, where the person died a short time later. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.

Police are looking for a suspect.

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com

