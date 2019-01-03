UVa Wise looking to boost enrollment with tuition discounts - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

UVa Wise looking to boost enrollment with tuition discounts

WISE, Va. (AP) - The University of Virginia's College at Wise is looking to boost enrollment by offering discounted tuition to out-of-state students from Appalachia.

The Daily Progress reports that the college is pushing a proposal for reduced tuition to counter declining enrollment.

The proposal would affect students from the federally defined Appalachian region, which stretches from New York to Alabama and includes all or parts of 13 states.

The College at Wise is close to the geographic center of the Appalachian region. Chancellor Donna Henry hopes the proposal would bring in about 100 additional students.

Del. Terry Kilgore has a bill that would reduce tuition for out-of-state Appalachian students that will be considered by lawmakers during this year's legislative session.

