Winter Adventure Weekend offered at Carter Caves

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (AP) - Winter adventures await outdoor enthusiasts this month at Carter Caves State Resort Park in eastern Kentucky.

A statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet says the Winter Adventure Weekend will offer 220 activities from Jan. 24 through Jan. 27, including hiking, ice climbing, rappelling and cave tours.

Activities are available for various experience levels, from beginner to advanced, during the four-day event. There is a registration fee of $20 and some activities cost extra. Participants must register to attend.

New activities this year include trail running, a frozen foraging hike and star gazing.

