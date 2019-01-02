Fresh Fitness returns to CCHS

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- If you have made a New Year's Resolution to get in shape, you may want to head to Carbondale Community High School this weekend for Fresh Fitness.

Fresh Fitness is a 13-week program of fitness classes every Saturday January- March during the Carbondale Community Farmers Market from 10-11 a.m.

SIU Student Recreation Center instructors will teach a variety of cardio and strength training classes throughout the program. On Saturday January 5, the class will be an entry-level body weight fitness class that promises to work every major muscle in the body to kick-start your resolutions.

You should dress appropriately and bring a water bottle, towel and/or yoga mat. A cash donation of $5 is suggested.

You can click here for more information.