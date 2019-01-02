Chicago Public Schools teacher charged with sex abuse - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago Public Schools teacher charged with sex abuse

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago Public Schools teacher has been charged with sexually abusing four victims, including a 15-year-old student who was helping him while performing community service hours.

The Chicago Tribune reports 55-year-old Julio Mora was arrested Monday at his home in suburban Chicago. He's charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and was being held Wednesday on $15,000 bond.

Mora teaches math at a school on Chicago's Southwest Side.

CPS Spokesman Michael Passman says Mora was immediately removed from campus after officials learned of an allegation against him in November. He says they initially believed there was one alleged victim, but additional allegations were made as the investigation proceeded.

An attorney for Mora couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday.

