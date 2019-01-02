Murder trial in officer's 1980 killing moved to this summer

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - A man's murder trial in the 1980 shooting death of an off-duty northwestern Indiana police officer has been moved to this summer.

A Lake County judge on Wednesday rescheduled 68-year-old Pierre Catlett's trial from Feb. 11 to June 24.

The Post-Tribune reports Catlett's attorney sought the delay, citing the "voluminous" amount of discovery in the case.

Catlett is charged in 33-year-old Lawrence Pucalik's November 1980 slaying. The Hammond police officer was shot during the armed robbery of a Hammond hotel where he was working as a security guard.

Prosecutors say Catlett and another man entered the hotel with guns, while 55-year-old James Hill waited in the getaway car.

Hill was sentenced to 47 years in prison in October after being convicted of murder in perpetuation of robbery and attempted robbery.

Information from: Post-Tribune, http://posttrib.chicagotribune.com/

