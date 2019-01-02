7th barge sinks in Ohio River after breaking free from tow - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

7th barge sinks in Ohio River after breaking free from tow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Another barge that broke free last week on the Ohio River has sunk as responders wait for salvage teams to raise the barges.

The Coast Guard said in a news release Wednesday that the company operating the tow that hit the Second Street Bridge at Louisville on Christmas Day has retained two salvage teams.

The release said a seventh barge sank when water at the McAlpine Dam rose some 3 feet in 24 hours.

The towing vessel Debbie Graham was pushing 15 loaded coal barges when it hit the bridge. Six barges were recovered, and nine are lying on the dam. The bridge was reopened after a safety inspection.

The Coast Guard opened the river to vessel traffic from Twelve Mile Island to McAlpine Lock and Dam, but traffic is only permitted during daylight.

